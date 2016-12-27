Hedrick secures spot on US Ski Team | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Winter Park Resort hosted the US Ski Team’s Freestyle mogul Selections from Dec.16-Dec. 22. Competitors from all over the US attended the event with the Winter Park Competition Center making the qualifying list.

The US Selection Events are held in December at the start of each season. The event is used to qualify skiers to start in NorAm competitions and possible starts in U.S. World Cups. Athletes invited for moguls or dual moguls will be granted starts in both moguls and dual moguls.

Winter Park Competition Center’s Joel Hedrick won the D event qualifying him for one of six spots on the moguls D team for the 2016-17 season.

Hedrick’s father currently works for ski patrol and worked for the Winter Park Competition Center during the weekends when Joel was growing up so his family spent a lot of time here. He eventually chose moguls over racing and slopestyle and has thrived ever since.

Hedrick has been invited to the US National Championships five years in a row, as well as Jr. Worlds for four years in a row. He has won 5 NorAM Cups and ended third overall on the NorAM Cup list.

Nik Seemann, who also competes for the Winter Park Competition Center, made the C team for the Aerials division at the Park City, Utah Selection event that took place during the same time as the Freestyle. Seemann finished in the top 20 at he Wold Cup Visa Freestyle International in 2016 and ended his season with two NorAM podiums to finish second in the overall standings and a second place finish at the US National Championships in Steamboat Springs.