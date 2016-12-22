Keefe: Weekend fishing report | SkyHiDailyNews.com

We are starting to get fishable ice here in the county. Please be very cautious venturing out, bring safety gear and a friend.

Williams Fork reservoir

Fully capped, fishing has been very good for rainbows.

Willow Creek

Fully capped, fishing excellent for rainbows.

Grand Lake

Capped, be aware of the open water, fishing very good for rainbows, fair for lake trout.

Shadow Mountain

Capped, be aware of the open water

Granby

Will not freeze before Christmas. The bays are starting to freeze on Dec. 22.

Green Mountain reservoir

Capped

Wolford

Capped, fishing has been excellent for rainbows with a few spawned out kokanee still biting.

Bernie has been guiding the middle park area for over 20 years. Please checkout http://www.fishingwithbernie.com or Facebook “Fishing with Bernie” for more information.