Keefe: Weekend fishing report | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Keefe: Weekend fishing report
December 22, 2016
We are starting to get fishable ice here in the county. Please be very cautious venturing out, bring safety gear and a friend.
Williams Fork reservoir
Fully capped, fishing has been very good for rainbows.
Willow Creek
Fully capped, fishing excellent for rainbows.
Grand Lake
Capped, be aware of the open water, fishing very good for rainbows, fair for lake trout.
Shadow Mountain
Capped, be aware of the open water
Granby
Will not freeze before Christmas. The bays are starting to freeze on Dec. 22.
Green Mountain reservoir
Capped
Wolford
Capped, fishing has been excellent for rainbows with a few spawned out kokanee still biting.
Bernie has been guiding the middle park area for over 20 years. Please checkout http://www.fishingwithbernie.com or Facebook “Fishing with Bernie” for more information.