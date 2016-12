MPHS basketball, next game Jan. 6 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Middle Park varsity girl’s basketball team has a 4-2 record.

The team’s next game is at home on Friday, Jan. 6 against Pinnacle at 5:30 p.m. and will be their first league game.

As of now the leading scorer is senior Haley Weimer with 10 points per game with significant contributions from junior Bailey Martin, senior Linneya Gardner, senior Annalys Hanna, and senior Claire Luque.

In addition senior Jene Hansen has added the threat of the 3-point shot with her best contribution so far being four in the win against Frontier Academy.