MPHS basketball results | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The MPHS Panthers Boys Varsity won Thursday’s game against West Grand (89-65) and scored 15 3 point shots (the school record is 17). High scorers were Nojus Bilevicius with 29 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Jordan Ehlert with 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and five steals, followed by Davis Lavato with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Another noteworthy player was Blake Weimer who had seven rebounds and nine assists.

For West Grand Mustangs, Austin Stauffer scored 20 points, 15 rebounds, one assist and two steals, and Louis Dominguez had 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, and five steals.

MPHS Boys JV won against Kremmling and the JV Girls lost.

The MPHS Varsity Girls lost 48-32.