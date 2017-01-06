Powder day | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Visually impaired skier Todd Taylor from Salt Lake, Todd’s guide Nick Manely from Denver and Julio Soto from Chile enjoy some free skiing on the Hughes Trail at Winter Park Resort after their Giant Slalom race was cancelled due to heavey snowfall on Thursday, Janurary 5. The Winter Park Open, hosted by the National Sports Center for the Disabled, is scheduled to continue on Friday with a Super G race. The race inludes some of the best disabled athletes from around the world.