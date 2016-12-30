Rau: Nordic skiing options at Granby Ranch | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Granby Ranch is a four-season mountain community of 5,000 acres nestled in the heart of Grand County. The Ranch features two Nordic trail areas – the Golf Trail System and the East Mountain Trail System. These trails are free and open to public. The trails are open to skiers, snowshoers, and fat tire snow bikes. Users are strongly recommended to have a trail map detailing trails and distances. Trail maps are available at the base lodge in the retail shop at the base of the downhill trails. Please note that snowshoes are available for rent at the base lodge but other Nordic equipment is not.

The Golf Trail System offers 5.5 miles of trails and is at an average elevation of 8,110 feet. The trails wind through the golf course and along the Fraser River. Free parking is available at the Granby Ranch pro shop. Trails are groomed weekly. The East Mountain Trail System offers 7.3 miles of trails and is an average elevation of 9202 feet. Trails can be accessed via the Quick Draw Express Chairlift for a foot passenger fee of $5. Parking at the base lodge is free. Expect back country and touring conditions. Granby Ranch trails are open and closed depending on weather conditions and Nordic and snowshoe trails are not patrolled.

Grand Nordic assists Granby Ranch by grooming from the top of County Road 87 into their trail system across Main Street onto Rabbit Run and from the Fraser to Granby Trail in Val Moritz across Traci’s Trail into the bottom of Sweet Nancy. Logging is finished for the East Mountain but some of the trails are still a bit rough.

Users of Granby Ranch trails do so at their own risk and Granby Realty Holdings assumes no responsibility or liability for the public’s use of its private property. So please stay on designated trails and be prepared with appropriate equipment, clothing, food and water. Be aware that weather and snow conditions can change rapidly. Dogs are permitted but must be under control at all times. Granby Ranch asks you to respect the environment, please do not liter and clean up after your pet. For additional information, visit GranbyRanch.com or call 887-3384 or 888-850-4615.

Events

This upcoming winter season, the Fourth Annual Ranch2Ranch will be Saturday Feb. 4 but the direction has been reversed. Skiers will depart the Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center to Tim’s Tunnel under US Highway 40, use the Fraser to Granby Trail to Val Moritz and on the Granby Ranch trails to the Ski Granby Ranch base lodge. The Trek is untimed, dog friendly and has two aid stations en route. More details and registration are available at http://www.grandnordic.org or by calling 970-887-0547.