Ski, snowshoe the wilderness, Rocky Mountain National Park | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Ski the Wilderness in Winter

9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 31

Ski a snow-draped landscape and learn about the Kawuneeche Valley. Join a park ranger at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center this 1.5-hour, mostly level cross-country ski tour. Ages 8-adult only. Bring your own skis and poles.

Beginner Snowshoe

1 p.m. Saturday, December 31

Join a beginner level two-hour snowshoe tour with a ranger. Meet at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center. Bring your own snowshoes and ski poles with large baskets. Ages 8 – adult only.

Intermediate Snowshoe

1 p.m. on Sunday, January 1

Take an intermediate level two-hour snowshoe tour with a ranger. This is a more rigorous tour with elevation gains of up to 500’. Requires the ability to maintain a good pace over uneven terrain. Meet at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center. Bring your own snowshoes and ski poles with large baskets. Ages 8 – adult only.