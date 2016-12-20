Voll inspires fitness in Fit Chicks and seniors in Grand | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Cindy Voll of Tabernash teaches nine classes a week in Fraser and Granby; she taught 16 classes before moving to Grand County, but she doesn’t feel like she is slowing down.

Voll has the energy of a woman in her 20s yet she is 52-years-old.

In Granby

Voll teaches STEP Sculpting on Wednesdays and Fridays at Mountain Life Fitness. Last Wednesday I attended her class with five other regular participants and got the workout of a lifetime in one hour and 15 minutes. With great music and a constantly changing routine, I was spent by the end. She gave us all celebrity names and completed the entire workout herself.

“Cindy, a certified group exercise instructor with over 20 years of teaching experience, has been teaching two of our Step Interval classes at Mountain Life Fitness for several months and has developed a loyal following in a short period of time,” said Jackie Wright owner of Mountain Life Fitness.

“She brings enthusiasm, expert step teaching qualifications and fun all packaged and delivered to her clients who leave dripping in sweat! We are thrilled to have Cindy as an integral part of our expert teaching staff at Mountain LIfe Fitness.”

In Fraser

Voll also teaches fitness classes at the Grand Park Community Rec Center in Fraser. Voll teaches boot camp, cardio sculpting, step, kick boxing and Zoomba. Monday is boot camp and Silver Sneaker Cardio Circuit. Tuesdays are Cardio Sculpting and Silver Sneaker Cardio Classic. Wednesday is STEP. Thursday KPJ Kick Punch and Jump and Sliver Sneaker Yoga and finally on Friday is Cardio Sculpting.

She even has six attendees, called the Fit Chicks who regularly attend her classes.

“When I moved up here I knew I would teach less, and that I would be working out with 62-year-olds and 72-year-olds. I have not slowed down – they are unbelievable,” Voll said.

Carol Davlin, 62, is an story of never backing down from fitness.

“She is so motivated,” said Voll. “She takes my Friday 12:15 class and will call me before class to run five miles. She has inspired many.”

She should teach fitness classes since she is always in the gym, said Voll.

Marty Blevins, 72 is another great story. She has had health issues, knee and back issues and had surgery in 2007; she is a regular at Voll’s classes.

“Marty moves and exercise like she is 20,” said Voll.

As part of Voll’s daily tasks in preparation for her day of fitness classes, she sends motivating text to her Fit Chicks.

“I’m a motivator,” Voll said.

“I like to workout. You get there and there is a group of people and they are looking to you for inspiration, guidance and fitness. It’s easy to stay motivated with good music.”

All her music is custom made by a professional, she said.

With her Senior fitness groups she gives everyone a celebrity name.

“I tell them if you work out you are a celebrity. Only 20 percent of the country works out,” Voll said.

The Seniors in Grand County are so different than the ones that she taught in the Front Range, Voll said.

“When I was teaching in Longmont, 95 percent of the participants were sitting down and couldn’t work out that hard. The seniors here in Grand County are very motivated and want to be challenged. What a great place to lived among these super humans!”

Voll mentions a neighbor in Tabernash, Steve Miller, 64 who regularly skins up Sheep Mountain near Pole Creek.

“He skins up, and breaks his own trail. The people up here are so strong and motivated,” she said.

Whitney Kemper, 68, another neighbor in Tabernash is an example of a motivated and fit Grand County Senior. “Whitney is in such great shape. He is so humble. He will be racing his first full distance Ironman at 69.”

It shows no matter what your age you can exercise and be in good shape, said Voll.

Background

Voll began teaching fitness when taking classes from a hard core cardio instructor in Redwood City, California.

“She would sub her classes out and no one was like her. I thought: I could do this,” and started the path to certification.

She was first certified in1990 and continues to take credits to stay certified.

She has worked in fitness in California and Boston and taught classes in well-known clubs such as Boston Sports Club and World Gym.

After moving to the Front Range, she and her family bought a home in Grand County in 2010 and would come up on the weekends while her kids worked ski patrol.

After the kids left for college they sold their home in Berthoud and moved full time to Grand County.

Voll is a concierge at Stay Winter Park and is building a new home with her husband.

“I don’t have free time,” she said.

She was born the Year of the Dragon which means – high energy, she said. She is assertive and always has grand ideas.

Voll is also a Commercial and Life Style Model at Donna Baldwin Talent Agency in Denver taking modeling jobs when she can.

“We hope to inspire”

Cindy Voll is here to inspire people and knows that her Fit Chicks are here to inspire others, too.

With only 20 percent of the country working out Cindy Voll wants to get that number higher, and to encourage Seniors to come out and take her fitness classes.

“It’s why insurance is so high, people are not taking of themselves. Fitness is preventive maintenance; it’s cheaper and healthier.”