The Lift’s Lime Line eliminated | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Winter Park TAC (Transit Advisory Committee) has eliminated their Lime Line after hearing input from homeowners. The Town Council unanimously voted to switch back to hourly service for the Brown and Orange Lines at their Dec. 20 meeting.

The Lime Line serviced Vasquez Run, Woodspur, Moose Trail, Silverado II, and King’s Crossing. The change will take affect as soon as possible.

About 20 homeowners of the affected areas were present at the TAC meeting on Dec. 19. The overwhelming consensus was that they were unhappy with the Lime Line, and wanted to return to hourly service for the Brown and Orange Lines on weekdays.

The TAC was planning to recommend to the Winter Park Town Council a rerouting of the Lime Line, but changed their decision after hearing public input that the homeowners were unsatisfied with the Lime Line.

The return to hourly service for the Orange and Brown lines require at least 220 additional hours per year and almost $14,000 more than rerouting the Lime Line.

The change only concerns weekday service. The Orange and Brown lines will run hourly on weekdays with service direct to the resort, instead of a transfer at Cooper Creek Square. During the Weekend and Holiday bus schedules the Orange and Brown lines will operate on a half-hourly schedule with service direct to the resort.

Another issue discussed at the TAC meeting was the transfers at Cooper Creek Square that some bus routes require to get to Winter Park Resort. Many transit riders are unhappy with the process of transferring and want the TAC to seek other options for getting to the resort in a timely matter.

The TAC and Town Council both pointed out that this is a new system, and “growing pains” are expected.