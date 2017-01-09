Towns ready in case of flooding | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Many parts of Colorado will see warmer weather this week. Grand County saw rain for the first time in a while on Monday, Jan.9. With warmer weather brings concerns of flooding, but most municipalities in Grand County have strategies to monitor conditions, and crews on standby for flood situations.

Winter Park

Winter Park Town Manager Drew Nelson said the town is always ready for a flood situation when weather changes occur, “we typically keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary. We have an emergency response protocol set up with Police and Public Works, but don’t anticipate enacting it at this time. If we see a really big jump in temps then our staff (both the Police Department and Public Works) will keep an eye out for flooding in areas prone to it as well as for any debris that might be getting hung up on bridges or other structures.”

Fraser

Fraser Town Manager Jeff Durbin said maintenance crews are ready for warm weather changes and are constantly working to remove slush and snow from areas that are prone to flooding. Durbin said crews were out on Monday to make sure drains were clear. The maintenance crews are aware of the problem-areas as well and focus on clearing making sure they are clear. Durbin said Safeway in Fraser is one area that is prone to flooding, but the town has made improvements to the drainage system in the last few years. He said the Public Works Department is always on standby for flooding situations.

Hot Sulphur Springs

Town Mayer Bob McVay said a few spots in Hot Sulphur will be monitored during the warm temperatures and rain. He will be watching the bank of the Colorado River near in downtown that has been troubling during the spring. The town has been working with CDOT on the mitigation of the river bank.

Granby

Granby Mayor and acting Town Manager, Paul Chavoustie said that the Town of Granby is clearning storm drains and working overtime to get the streets plowed to avoid flooding. The town in on alert and keeping a close eye on streams and streets.

Representatives at Grand Lake Town Hall and Kremmling Town Halls weren’t worried about flooding but are keeping on eye on the snow melt.

As of 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 the forecast called for snow and a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. (Source: NOAA Granby)