Traffic volumes expected to remain heavy throughout the New Year’s weekend | SkyHiDailyNews.com

CDOT is reporting high traffic volume along the I-70 corridor with expected high volume to continue through Monday.

Westbound travel is already experiencing 90 minutes of total travel time from the front range to Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel. Snow is also forecasted for the corridor beginning Sunday through Tuesday although at this time snow totals are not expected to be high.

“With the New Year’s holiday falling on Sunday the trends we see for traffic could be spread out over the entire weekend and even into next week,” CDOT’s I-70 Mountain Corridor Manager Patrick Chavez said.

A 15 car pileup on eastbound I-70 that occurred Wednesday has drawn a great deal of attention to driving for the conditions and what motorists should do if involved in a crash.

Safe driving tip:

If you are involved in a crash, stay in your vehicle and keep your seatbelt buckled, call 911 and wait for CSP, local law enforcement or Emergency Management professionals to arrive.

Many crashes could be avoided if motorists SLOW DOWN, use caution and drive for the conditions. Slowing down allows you the opportunity to react to changing conditions. Always drive with your view to the front of the hood so you’re prepared to react as needed.

Move It Law:

Assess:

Check for injuries-if anyone is injured call 911 immediately.

Determine whether vehicles are drivable.

Move-It:

Move vehicles off the road to the nearest emergency pullout, highway shoulder or off-ramp shoulder.

Notify:

Call 911 to alert them of the accident and your location-they will send a response team or tell you what to do.

Report:

Exchange information including: name, address, phone number, driver’s license number, make, model, color of vehicle, license plate number, insurance carrier and policy number.

Report the incident as instructed by law enforcement and your insurance provider.