Update: Chairlift accident at Ski Granby Ranch, more details released | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The three injured people involved in the chairlift accident at Ski Granby Ranch on Thursday were transported via ambulance to Middle Park Medical Center in Granby for treatment on Thursday Dec. 29. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. and involved a mother and her two daughters who were visiting from San Antonio, Texas.

All three fell approximately 25 feet from the Quickdraw Lift.

The 40-year-old mother was pronounced dead at the medical center. The nine-year-old female was airlifted via Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital in Aurora and the 12-year-old female was treated in the emergency department in Granby and released to family members on Thursday evening.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday or Saturday at the Grand County Coroner’s Office.

No names have been released as on Friday, Dec. 30.

The Granby Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into this chairlift incident with the assistance of the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Granby Ranch, and the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

