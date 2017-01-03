Update on snowmobile accident, woman breaks leg, hits a tree | SkyHiDailyNews.com

A woman was injured in a snowmobile accident on Country Road 32 this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 3. County Road 32 is also considered Kayser Creek, a popular snowmobiling area in the western part of Grand County. Also, the western entrance to the Church’s Park area.

A first-time snowmobiler failed to negotiate a turn resulting in her head impacting a tree and breaking a leg, said Grand County Search and Rescue Public Information Officer, Greg Foley.

“They weren’t going fast she just didn’t make the turn and came off the snowmobile,” he said.

One person in the group of three snowmobiliers was an EMT and knew not to move her until help came. Personnel from Grand County EMS and Grand County Search and Rescue snowmobiled into the field, about five miles from County Road 32.

The female victim was conscious and talking when EMS packaged her into the emergency vehicle and transported her to Summit Medical. The three snowmobilers live in Summit County.

Holiday rescues

There wasn’t much action, fortunately, for Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) over the holiday.

There was one snowmobile incident in Grand Lake but other than that GCSAR saw little action in the field.

“It’s a big change compared to many years ago, especially in Grand Lake,” said Foley.

“We don’t know why.”

Perhaps due to better briefing of snowmobile safety from rental companies or better trail grooming, he said.

“We just don’t know why. In year past there were 10 to 12 wrecks in the Grand Lake over the holiday and it’s just not the same.”

Kristen Lodge can be reached at 970-557-6030.