What’s happening in the East Grand School District | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Week of Jan. 2

•East Grand Middle School’s Boy’s Basketball had a very successful season. Here are some results: Seventh-grade 1st place in the Gore Yampa Tournament, Sixth-grade was undefeated in their modified season, Eigth-grade A team 2nd place in the Gore Yampa Tournament.

• Students in grades 2-5 at Fraser Valley Elementary have been participating in the Reading Counts incentive program. This program allows students to earn points by reading books, then taking a comprehension test on the computer. Each book is assigned a point value depending on its difficulty. The students can then use their points as cash at a student store where they can purchase books or other materials. The staff is excited that this has been motivation for students to continue reading and work towards earning enough points for items in the store they want. Additionally, this falls into financial literacy standards regarding earning and saving money.

• In December the Board of Education along with six student leaders from MPHS attended the annual CASB conference in Colorado Springs. The conference provided the Board with good training and information as well as helping the students become even better leaders.

• Over the holiday break our students could be seen in various places working on fund raising for upcoming trips or co-curricular programs. This spring we will have students going to Costa Rica, Washington D.C. as well as local adventure trips. We will also be sending our elementary students on educational field trips both locally and to the Front Range.

• The MPHS Future Business Leaders of America group is offering Weight Loss Meetings for anyone and everyone. These meeting will take place in Mountain Parks Electric Room every Thursday evening from 5:15 – 6 p.m. These are similar to Weight Watchers meetings and you will weigh-in upon arrival. The meetings are no cost but the FBLA will take donations.

• This was sent from a teacher at Granby Elementary when we started back from the holidays. “One of my first graders told me this morning as we were standing in the hall unpacking that yesterday he made banana bread with his Grandma. They made two kinds- both had chocolate chips. They made “girl kind” and “boy kind”. The boy-kind has nuts and since he does not like nuts he’s having the “girl kind” for his snack today.

• Use the following link to access the GRRZ Gazette. This is a newspaper put together by 4th and 5th grade students at Granby Elementary.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1h3QmwMbNL3D21cVwha9BfrfaYAcukVdvMgfvJtDIe7w/edit

• Mrs. Hill, the Pre-School Director at Granby Elementary wants to thank all the families of Granby Preschoolers for joining us for crafts, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa. We had a great time making crafts and decorating cookies. It was a wonderful way to spend an evening with families of young children in this holiday season.

• It was awesome to watch our students perform in their holiday concerts last month. Anytime you have a chance to attend a concert please try to come. Our students and music teachers do a great job in making music a joyful and learning experience.

Happy 2017.