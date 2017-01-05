Winter Park Express begins Saturday | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Saturday marks the return of a popular tradition in the state of Colorado—riding a train from Union Station in Denver to Winter Park Resort.

The caboose cuts loose from Union Station around 7 a.m. on Jan. 7 and will roll up to the recently completed Winter Park Resort train platform around 9 a.m.

Winter Park Resort is the only ski area in the country with direct rail service from a major city. Round-trips from Union Station to the ski area run on Saturdays and Sundays, with additional round-trips on Martin Luther King Day and Presidents Day.

The new commuter rail line from Denver International Airport to Union Station enables visitors to travel directly from their flight to Winter Park without stepping foot in a personal vehicle.

The project, has a total budget of $3.5 million and additional funding for the platform from a $1.5 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), a $100,000 grant from the City of Denver, a $100,000 grant from the Town of Winter Park, and $1,000 from the Colorado Rail Passengers Association. The remaining funds came from Winter Park Resort.

There will be a Winter Park Express Launch Party at Union Station’s Terminal Bar on Friday, Jan. 6 from 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Before the event several special guest speakers will address the media including Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Winter Park Mayor Jimmy Lahrman, representatives from Amtrack and Union Pacific Railroad, and Winter Park Resort President Gary DeFrange.

Saturday’s events will take place at the resort after the Winter Park Express arrives. Activities include skiing (of course), live music, and drink specials.