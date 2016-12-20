Winter Park Express train to be less noisy for Fraser | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The maiden Winter Park Express voyage is approaching us. In the previous years of the Ski Train, Fraser residents have been concerned about the noise and emissions caused by the train as it idles in town, but a new method will be used this year.

President of Winter Park Resort, Gary DeFrange, gave an update on the Winter Park Express at the Winter Park Town Council meeting on Dec. 20. DeFrange said the train will now park at the north end of Fraser (toward Tabernash). It will have only one caboose that idles throughout the day, which will be at the far end of Fraser. This is the driving caboose that can both push and pull the train from the same end. The caboose on the end closest to Fraser will have only a generator running throughout the day that does not produce smoke or much noise.

The driving caboose engines will remain running because, at 40 degrees, the engines automatically turn on, regardless, to keep from freezing. The turn around station is not certified for the Winter Park Express, leaving that option out.

DeFrange said the snowmelt system on the train platform at the resort has been turned on and is working well. The Winter Park Express has also added another train car bringing the number of seats up to 544.

Winter Park Resort will hold a press conference at Union station on Jan. 6.

Passengers will exit and enter the train from the same location on the platform at the resort. The seats will face each other, making it less confusing for passengers if they leave belongings on the train throughout the day. Previously, train crews have swiveled the seats during the day causing confusion for passengers when they reenter the train.

The Winter Park Express will depart Union station in Denver at 7 a.m. and arrive at Winter Park Resort at 9 a.m. It then departs the resort at 4:30 p.m. and arrives back at Union Station at 6:40 p.m.