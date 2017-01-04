Winter Storm Warning continues in Grand County, up to seven inches expected | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The snow has arrived and is expected to fall through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with chance of precipitation at 90 percent. As of Wednesday morning Winter Park Resort reported 10 inches in 24 hours. Up to seven more inches are throughout Wednesday.

Avalanche danger is on the rise over the next few days.

CDOT’s Northwest Colorado media contact Tracy Trulove said the storm is gong to linger in the area for a few days, so expect avalanche mitigation on Berthoud Pass if conditions worsen.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), an avalanche watch is in effect for Steamboat, Front Range, Vail/Summit, Aspen, and North and South San Juan zones. Avalanche danger becomes very dangerous by Wednesday night and through Thursday.

“The avalanche danger will increase throughout the day. Natural and human triggered avalanches in the new and wind-drifted snow could break up to 3 feet thick and be large enough to bury or kill you. If you trigger a smaller avalanche in the new or wind-drifted snow, it could step down to the deeper buried weak layers at the ground resulting in a catastrophic avalanche large enough to break trees or destroy a car. “

“If you choose to go into avalanche terrain today, careful snowpack evaluation and conservative decision-making are mandatory. Pay attention to rapidly changing conditions. Avoid being on or under all steep slopes where you find more than a foot of new or wind drifted snow,” CAIC suggests.